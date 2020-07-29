Advertisement

Woman living in Neenah senior care facility celebrates 104th birthday

Ruth Gresham dedicated many years of her life to the Girl Scouts.
Ruth Gresham celebrates turning 104 with a special crown made by her friend a a button reading 'Birthday Princess.'
Ruth Gresham celebrates turning 104 with a special crown made by her friend a a button reading 'Birthday Princess.'
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman living in a Neenah senior care home celebrates her 104th birthday.

Valley VNA Senior Care is not allowing visitors inside because of COVID-19, so staff got creative and banded together to make it a special day for Ruth Gresham.

Reaching an age only few people in the world live to see, during a global pandemic no less, Gresham celebrates another year and another birthday.

When asked how it feels to turn 104, Gresham tells Action 2 News: “No different than being 103.”

The staff at Valley VNA Senior Care had a surprise for her.

“I knew she was a Girl Scout, and I knew I had a Brownie at home,” said Jessica Blake, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Valley VNA Senior Care. “So why not bring them out and have a little impromptu parade?”

Sitting near the front doors of the facility, Gresham watched the people pass including members of a local Girl Scout Troop.

“All the work that everybody has done, I certainly appreciate it. I can’t, I can’t imagine,” said Gresham.

The birthday girl has a long history with the Girl Scouts. She first put on the iconic uniform in 1928 and was awarded the prestigious Golden Eaglet in 1935. Even today, Gresham still advocates for the organization.

“I have always asked that people contribute to the girl scouting if they have any money to contribute,” she said. “They’re a wonderful organization.”

What is her secret to a long life? “Get up in the morning and have something to do.”

“We don’t know what tomorrow is, but we know she got to celebrate her birthday today with tons of treats and a lot of fun,” said Blake.

