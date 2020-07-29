Wisconsin coronavirus cases, percentage of positive tests up again

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The coronavirus continues to spread in Wisconsin as local governments and businesses are trying to slow it down with mask orders.

The state reports 870 new cases, or almost 6% (5.92%) of the 14,694 test results it received in the last 24-hour period. Fifty-six of Wisconsin’s 72 counties reported new cases. Wisconsin now has a total 51,049 people who’ve tested positive.

There are 9,704 cases still active, which is 19% of the confirmed cases. That’s notable, because the percentage of active cases was rising. It’s back below 20% for the first time since early this month.

The state says 40,416 people are considered recovered.

Six more people died. Overall, the death toll rose by 5 to 911 after the death count in Fond du Lac County was revised on further review. The deaths were reported in Milwaukee (1), Racine (2), Rock (1), Washington (1) and Waukesha (1).

The percentage of deaths remains at 1.8% of known cases; that’s plateaued for three days after a slow but steady decline.

Wisconsin has now tested more than 900,000 people (902,440) for the coronavirus over the course of almost six months.

Forty-six more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With deaths and discharges, there are now 271 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 86 of them in intensive care, the state Department of Health Services reports. The percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is down to 8.9%, down one-tenth of a percent from Tuesday.

There are another 107 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for their test results.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 65 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 15 cases

Barron - 145 cases (+12) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 19 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,855 cases (+33) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 40 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 13 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 224 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 198 cases

Clark - 166 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 204 cases (+6) (1 death)

Crawford – 54 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,970 cases (+66) (35 deaths)

Dodge - 634 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Door - 82 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 102 cases (+6)

Dunn - 98 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 448 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 513 cases (+10) (6 deaths) (revised -1 in state report)

Forest - 57 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 303 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Green - 121 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 50 cases (+1)

Iowa - 56 cases (revised -2 in state report)

Iron - 68 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 43 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 535 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 114 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,341 cases (+36) (51 deaths)

Kewaunee - 106 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 762 cases (+3) (1 death)

Lafayette - 101 cases

Langlade - 38 cases (+3) (1 death)

Lincoln - 56 cases

Manitowoc - 272 cases (+15) (1 death)

Marathon - 518 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Marinette - 257 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 18 cases

Milwaukee – 18,769 cases (+241) (429 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 192 cases (+8) (1 death)

Oconto - 154 cases (+5)

Oneida - 74 cases (+4)

Outagamie - 1,008 cases (+17) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 494 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 41 cases

Pierce - 159 cases (+7)

Polk - 105 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 327 cases (+4)

Price – 18 cases (revised -1 in state report)

Racine - 3,011 cases (+27) (75 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 22 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,325 cases (+20) (26 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 319 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 27 cases (+1)

Shawano - 139 cases (+1)

Sheboygan – 558 cases (+53) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 424 cases (+24) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 42 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 281 cases (+4) (1 death)

Vernon - 51 cases

Vilas - 25 cases (+1)

Walworth – 1,103 cases (+20) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 14 cases (+1)

Washington - 747 cases (+23) (22 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 3,284 cases (+110) (49 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 334 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 89 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 978 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Wood - 189 cases (+13) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Delta - 50 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 42 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 61 cases (+3) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 40 cases (+1)

Iron - 15 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 16 cases

Marquette - 112 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 72 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

