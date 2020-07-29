Very Small Shower Chance Today

Although an area of weak high pressure is in place, weak disturbances passing outside of Wisconsin may spark off a few stray showers northeast of Green bay today and again tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise the majority of northeast Wisconsin will be dry today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperature through the end of the week will be pretty close to average (Green Bay average: 80°). Dew points will hover around 60 or below, keeping things pretty comfortable.

The week ends with quiet weather on Friday. Much of the first half of Saturday looks quiet, but later Saturday, especially overnight, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Sunday. At this time the severe weather outlook is LOW. There may be a few additional pop-up thunderstorms Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Slightly humid. An afternoon shower is possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A little less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74

