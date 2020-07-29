Retro diner and car-hop service coming soon to Manitowoc

Advertisement

Owner Jeremy Quasius has named it Deklan's Diner after his little boy.
The owner says it's a way for people to be together while staying safe during the pandemic.
The owner says it's a way for people to be together while staying safe during the pandemic.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Old school business concepts are making a come-back in the pandemic. An example is drive-in movies where people can have fun while keeping their distance and another is car-hop service. 

One man is bringing a retro car-hop diner to Manitowoc. The plan is cool music, good food, and fun.

“I want to make this something that’s family friendly, I want it to be fun, I don’t just want another greasy spoon, I’d like to turn this into something that the community is involved in,” said Owner of Deklan’s Diner, Jeremy Quasius. 

It's a work in progress, but it's already a good serving of retro. The diner is on Menasha Avenue. It will be complete with drive-up service, and eventually, an option to eat outside. 

Owner Jeremy Quasius has named it Deklan’s Diner after his little boy, and that’s what this new venture means for him. It’s about community and family.

“Just the togetherness, and I think with COVID, I think that this has kind of separated a lot of people, and I’d like to bring the community back together, and I think with the car-hop it’s a really good opportunity to still get the community involved,” said Quasius. 

He's hoping to open within the next three weeks. On the menu will be American breakfast and lunch classics and even a fish fry, but for Quasius, it's more about giving people a chance to be together safely. 

“People are nervous about coming inside and that’s why I just feel like this is a good idea, I think that it’s going to bring the community together no matter what, even if they want to sit in their car at least they still have that option to go out and eat and have a good time,” said Quasius. 

