Recently released prisoner arrested after high-speed chase

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Equon Hopkins was a free man for a little over 43 minutes. He was arrested after a high-speed chase in Dodge County Wednesday morning the same hour he’d been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it responding to a report of domestic violence on US Highway 151 near County Highway C at 9:43 A.M. A female passenger got out of the car and the driver took off. He hit a motorcycle and drove in the wrong lane of traffic on county highways as deputies pursued him.

The chase ended about 18 miles from the original call as the driver ran a stop sign at Beaver Dam and Mill streets in Lowell, ran over a lawn and crashed into several small trees. The driver tried to get away on foot but deputies, along with Sheriff Dale Schmidt, were quickly on him.

They identified the driver as Equon Hopkins, a 40-year-old man from Madison, who just finished a stint in Dodge Correctional. Online court records show he has convictions for domestic abuse, violating a domestic abuse injunction, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and hit and run involving great bodily harm.

No one was hurt during the chase.

Hopkins is in the Dodge County Jail as the sheriff’s office requests charges of domestic battery, endangering safety by reckless driving, hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle and eluding an officer. Hopkins will likely be cited for traffic violations, too, the sheriff added.

