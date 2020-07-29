Advertisement

Recently released prisoner arrested after high-speed chase

Equon Hopkins was arrested following a high-speed chase in Dodge County on July 29, 2020
Equon Hopkins was arrested following a high-speed chase in Dodge County on July 29, 2020(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Equon Hopkins was a free man for a little over 43 minutes. He was arrested after a high-speed chase in Dodge County Wednesday morning the same hour he’d been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it responding to a report of domestic violence on US Highway 151 near County Highway C at 9:43 A.M. A female passenger got out of the car and the driver took off. He hit a motorcycle and drove in the wrong lane of traffic on county highways as deputies pursued him.

The chase ended about 18 miles from the original call as the driver ran a stop sign at Beaver Dam and Mill streets in Lowell, ran over a lawn and crashed into several small trees. The driver tried to get away on foot but deputies, along with Sheriff Dale Schmidt, were quickly on him.

They identified the driver as Equon Hopkins, a 40-year-old man from Madison, who just finished a stint in Dodge Correctional. Online court records show he has convictions for domestic abuse, violating a domestic abuse injunction, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and hit and run involving great bodily harm.

No one was hurt during the chase.

Hopkins is in the Dodge County Jail as the sheriff’s office requests charges of domestic battery, endangering safety by reckless driving, hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle and eluding an officer. Hopkins will likely be cited for traffic violations, too, the sheriff added.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Girl suspected of setting Dollar Tree fire in Kaukauna

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Investigators determined Saturday evening's fire had been set.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases, percentage of positive tests up again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 900,000 people in Wisconsin have been tested in almost 6 months.

News

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

News

Fox River Classic schools announce conference-only play for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Fox River Classic Conference is adopting a “conference only” model for the 2020 fall school sports season.

Latest News

News

Neenah mayor announces mask order for city employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Masks must cover the nose and mouth. Masks will be made available for employees who do not have them.

News

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Online court records show charges were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly and 26-year-old Samantha Hamer.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Appeals court upholds conviction in Len Kachinsky restraining order violation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The appeals court rejected his arguments.

News

Federal agents to be deployed in Milwaukee as DOJ expands “Operation Legend”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Milwaukee will receive more than 25 federal investigators from the FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service.

News

Amazon deliveries start as Greenville distribution center opens

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"All drivers will have an ID badge on their person and have the ability to display it while on their routes," reads the Appleton Police Facebook post.