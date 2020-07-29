RAIN ENDS... PATCHY FOG BY MORNING

Any lingering showers end, and some patchy fog may develop overnight and linger a bit past sunrise. Otherwise, Wednesday will feature a partly sunny sky and comfortable conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80, and dew points in the upper 50s to around 60. There is a TINY chance of a stray afternoon sprinkle Wednesday.

Thereafter, a string of pleasant and comfortable weather will linger into the start of Saturday. But it does turn warmer and just a bit more humid by late Saturday. By then an approaching frontal boundary will bring some scattered storms for NW WI. Those showers and storms will drop southeast into our area Saturday night and into Sunday. It is too early to tell if any of those storms will be strong.

The start of the new work week looks comfortably cool...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Any showers end. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly to Mostly sunny and seasonable. SMALL CHANCE of an afternoon sprinkle. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Comfortable and mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Late thunder WEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Cooler with spotty showers. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. Less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76

