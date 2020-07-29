Advertisement

PLEASANT WEATHER TO ROUND OUT JULY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stray shower is possible into the evening - Mainly for areas north. Otherwise, a mostly fair sky may lead to some patchy fog by daybreak.

A predominantly northeast wind will usher in slightly cooler AND slightly drier air for the final days of July. Thursday will also feature a partly sunny sky with just a tiny chance of an afternoon sprinkle someplace. Friday too, will bring a good deal of sun.

Attention then turns to the weekend. It will be a bit warmer and more humid Saturday with a partly sunny sky. Showers and some thunder will be possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday also brings much cooler lower 70s. The start of the new work week will also be cool. Despite some sun both Monday and Tuesday, some pop-up afternoon showers will be possible both days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A little less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Again, a pop-up shower or storm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfortable. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Very Small Shower Chance Today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A pleasant end to July

Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures should be near normal with less humidity

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds

Updated: 4 hours ago
Temperatures through the end of the week will be pretty close to average.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun and clouds

Updated: 9 hours ago
While most of the area will stay dry, isolated showers will be possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay.

Latest News

Forecast

A TINY SHOWER CHANCE NORTHEAST OF GREEN BAY

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and seasonable

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

RAIN ENDS... PATCHY FOG BY MORNING

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Fog possible overnight, sunny Wednesday expected

Updated: 20 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Fog possible overnight, sunny Wednesday expected

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Severe weather moving out of the region

Updated: 22 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather moving out of the region

News

Hail, funnel cloud reported with storm

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Hail as large as golf balls was reported as storms passed through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties late Tuesday afternoon.