PLEASANT WEATHER TO ROUND OUT JULY

A stray shower is possible into the evening - Mainly for areas north. Otherwise, a mostly fair sky may lead to some patchy fog by daybreak.

A predominantly northeast wind will usher in slightly cooler AND slightly drier air for the final days of July. Thursday will also feature a partly sunny sky with just a tiny chance of an afternoon sprinkle someplace. Friday too, will bring a good deal of sun.

Attention then turns to the weekend. It will be a bit warmer and more humid Saturday with a partly sunny sky. Showers and some thunder will be possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday also brings much cooler lower 70s. The start of the new work week will also be cool. Despite some sun both Monday and Tuesday, some pop-up afternoon showers will be possible both days.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A little less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Again, a pop-up shower or storm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfortable. HIGH: 77

