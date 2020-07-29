Advertisement

Oshkosh City Council considers public mask mandate

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh City Council members are considering enforcing a public mask mandate.

The City Council discussed the mandate during a meeting Tuesday night, however the council didn’t vote on the measure.

The Council will continue to craft the ordinance, and some council members say it should model the one Green Bay just passed.

Due to the discussion, there was an emotional crowd at City Hall during the meeting, with a majority voicing opposition to any ordinance relating to a mask mandate.

“It’s a respiratory disease, it’s infected through the nose - how many people walk around with it under their nose, over their mouth, down under their chin, and up over their forehead? Masks don’t work,” said Oshkosh citizen Marilee Pelko.

“What you’re doing when you mandate a mask is you’re creating Oshksoh to a state of fear. You’re creating it to be a city of fear and I don’t think you want to do that,” said Hanna Nelson, also of Oshkosh.

However, a few people did express support for the ordinance, citing the need to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

“If you ask me, as a Chancellor of UW-Oshkosh, I support a facemask ordinance in the city, yes, I support public measures that align with policies and best practices our university, and the UW-System, have in place to protect the population,” said UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

This is the first public hearing on the matter that’s been before the council. The mayor said Tuesday night that it’s a move to possibly prevent another shutdown.

“We want to stay safe, to stay open, that’s really what it amounts to. We want to be a compliment to the university, to large companies, small businesses. We want everybody to be able to stay open. That’s really what it amounts to,” said Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri.

Others say the relatively low number of people who have COVID-19 in the city mask this an overreach.

“You’ve heard the numbers I don’t need to bring it up again. There’s just not enough scientific evidence to validate a mandatory mask. It’s just not there,” said Oshkosh citizen Amy Helwig.

Other questions arose as to who would enforce the ordinance, and who might be exempt, which are still being discussed.

The issue will likely be back before the Council again in two more weeks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evers, healthcare workers hold round table discussing pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Medical professionals from across the state joined together to discuss what they’ve been experiencing so far.

News

Manitowoc Public School District to start school year with blended learning model

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The blended learning will combine in-person and online learning, and will allow families to choose full distance learning if they prefer that option.

News

Fox Locks seeing an increase in boat traffic this summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The Fox River Navigational System Authority reports boat traffic through the lock system has doubled this summer.

News

‘Stork Award Program’ created to honor Green Bay Area firefighters who help deliver babies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Some Green Bay Metro firefighters earned bragging rights at work this July after an urgent call for help turned their fire engine and ambulance into a labor and delivery ward.

Latest News

News

Hail, funnel cloud reported with storm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hail as large as golf balls was reported as storms passed through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties late Tuesday afternoon.

News

Wisconsin added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Chicago adds Wisconsin to a list of 22 states under an emergency travel order.

News

Packers LB Greg Roberts put on COVID-19/Reserve List

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers puts a player on COVID-19 list

News

Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In an Instagram post, Funchess said his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand”, and “for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season”.

Education

Back-to-school bus safety for students and drivers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Back-to-school will look much different this year in the classroom, but something else to consider is school bus safety during the pandemic.

News

Century-old farms miss out on State Fair recognition

Updated: 6 hours ago
Owners of a Clintonville farm talk about surviving another century