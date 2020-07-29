Advertisement

Neville Public Museum eager to show off renovations

Workers are putting the finishing touches on renovations at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay
Workers are putting the finishing touches on renovations at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest renovation project in Neville Public Museum history is nearing completion.

After 16 months, the core gallery on the second floor is set to open to the public next week.

Even though some finishing touches remain, the anticipation inside the museum is building.

“For myself and for our team and for our community, I couldn’t be more excited,” says Beth Lemke, Neville Public Museum executive director.

Lemke say thanks to a public-private partnership between Brown County and the Neville Public Museum Foundation, $3 million in funds make up the largest renovation in museum history.

“We’re in an 8,000 square foot gallery. There was a lot of immersion you couldn’t go into, so we selectively took some of that out, we added some other pieces, we made it very inclusive and accessible by removing some of the floor hazards, new LED lights, better-sized graphics,” says Lemke.

Opening next week to the public, the Generations Gallery encompasses Northeast Wisconsin’s cultural, social and human history, and a few of the exhibits may look familiar.

“Stompy the Mastodon got a complete makeover. Ice Harvesting film is now in HD [high definition],” explains Lemke.

But there's also thousands of artifacts waiting to be seen for the first time.

"It is from 10,000 years ago to right now," says Lemke, adding that it's well worth the wait.

“What I love about the space is now you’re closer to the objects, the artifacts. In most cases you can walk 360 degrees around them. And we didn’t necessarily design it, but now with our current situation of still COVID-19, we have much more space for families and units and for guests to spread out within the space,” says Lemke.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JBS plans $1 million donation for COVID-19 response

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The company said it’s working with local leaders to determine how to best use the money for immediate and long-term needs.

News

Woman living in Neenah senior care facility celebrates 104th birthday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A woman living in a Neenah senior care home celebrates her 104th birthday.

Crime

Menasha police say pair could face charges for holding woman against her will

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The victim's sister told police the woman was being held by "drug people."

News

Allouez woman among hundreds to receive package of unsolicited seeds from China

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
An Allouez woman is one of hundreds across the state that received a package of unsolicited seeds from China.

Latest News

Crime

Police report spike in car thefts in Green Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Police say there's no pattern to what's being stolen or where.

News

Retro diners see revival during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Manitowoc restaurant is bringing back car hops

News

Car thefts spike in Green Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say stolen vehicles had keys left in them, doors unlocked or windows open

Crime

Recently released prisoner arrested after high-speed chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The chase started about 43 minutes after Equon Hopkins was released from Dodge Correctional.

Community

Retro diner and car-hop service coming soon to Manitowoc

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Old school business concepts are making a come-back in the pandemic. An example is drive-in movies where people can have fun while keeping their distance and another is car-hop service.

Crime

Girl suspected of setting Dollar Tree fire in Kaukauna

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Investigators determined Saturday evening's fire had been set.