Neville Public Museum eager to show off renovations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest renovation project in Neville Public Museum history is nearing completion.

After 16 months, the core gallery on the second floor is set to open to the public next week.

Even though some finishing touches remain, the anticipation inside the museum is building.

“For myself and for our team and for our community, I couldn’t be more excited,” says Beth Lemke, Neville Public Museum executive director.

Lemke say thanks to a public-private partnership between Brown County and the Neville Public Museum Foundation, $3 million in funds make up the largest renovation in museum history.

“We’re in an 8,000 square foot gallery. There was a lot of immersion you couldn’t go into, so we selectively took some of that out, we added some other pieces, we made it very inclusive and accessible by removing some of the floor hazards, new LED lights, better-sized graphics,” says Lemke.

Opening next week to the public, the Generations Gallery encompasses Northeast Wisconsin’s cultural, social and human history, and a few of the exhibits may look familiar.

“Stompy the Mastodon got a complete makeover. Ice Harvesting film is now in HD [high definition],” explains Lemke.

But there's also thousands of artifacts waiting to be seen for the first time.

"It is from 10,000 years ago to right now," says Lemke, adding that it's well worth the wait.

“What I love about the space is now you’re closer to the objects, the artifacts. In most cases you can walk 360 degrees around them. And we didn’t necessarily design it, but now with our current situation of still COVID-19, we have much more space for families and units and for guests to spread out within the space,” says Lemke.

