Neenah mayor announces mask order for city employees

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah's mayor has issued an order requiring city employees to wear masks in common areas, meetings and when interacting with the public.

The order starts Thursday, July 30.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth. Masks will be made available for employees who do not have them.

Employees will not have to wear a mask when alone in their offices.

Mayor Dean Kaufert says there will be no city-wide mask mandate at this time.

"Decisions will be made by every department to determine the necessity of when masks will be required throughout the workplace and what areas are common areas," reads the order from Mayor Dean Kaufert. "Individual jobs within a department that are outside and have limited contact with other employees and the public will not be required to wear a mask unless they have direct contact with the public."

Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks at government buildings. The only public requirements is when entering a specific department within a city-owned building. That means people will be able to take part in early voting and council meetings without masks.

The mayor says accommodations will be made for those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, mental condition or disability.

“Protecting our employees and the public is vitally important during this pandemic. We feel this is a necessary step to ensure the continuation of city operations and necessary services such as Police, Fire, and Public Works, along with all the other valuable entities within our control,” says Mayor Kaufert. “This is a small step we can take to get through these unprecedented times, healthy and safe.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.