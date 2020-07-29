Advertisement

Milwaukee man faces federal arson charges in unrest burning

Joshua Lusk, 32, was indicted Tuesday on charges of arson and attempted arson, injuring a Milwaukee firefighter.
Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A federal grand jury indicted a Milwaukee man Tuesday on arson charges stemming from a home that was set on fire during unrest last month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said Joshua Lusk, 32, was indicted Tuesday on charges of arson and attempted arson, injuring a Milwaukee firefighter.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said Lusk “engaged in senseless violence, attempting to destroy the home of innocent people.”

It was not immediately known if Lusk had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A crowd gathered at the home in June, believing two missing girls were at the house and investigating whether the house was used for sex trafficking. But police said the girls were never at the house, and there was no evidence human trafficking occurred at the house.

Police previously said the house was set on fire twice, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. As the unrest escalated, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd. Police said people were throwing bricks and projectiles at officers and fire crews.

Three people were shot and 10 police officers and a firefighter injured. The three people who were shot weren’t shot by police, authorities said.

