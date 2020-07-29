Menasha police say pair could face charges for holding woman against her will

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police arrested an Oshkosh man and an Appleton woman after being tipped off about a woman being held against her will.

Police received a Facebook message from a woman in Milwaukee saying her sister was being held by “drug people” at a house on Menasha’s east side.

Officers say they saw suspicious activity as they checked out the report. The woman was able to leave after police talked to occupants of the house. She told officers the man and woman accused of stealing. They kept her in a room and guarded the door so she couldn’t leave, and she’d been there for several hours.

The woman wasn’t hurt, and relatives took her home.

The 32-year-old Oshkosh man and 24-year-old Appleton woman are being held in the Calumet County jail on probation holds. Police are asking the district attorney’s office to charge them with false imprisonment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

