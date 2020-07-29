Advertisement

Manitowoc Public School District to start school year with blended learning model

(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education have unanimously voted to begin the upcoming school year with a blended learning model.

The vote happened Tuesday afternoon after a discussion about learning models and safety protocols for 4K, elementary, middle and high school students, which included a presentation and an overview of blended learning.

Click here to learn how blended learning will appear for your student, and here for the presentation.

The blended learning will combine in-person and online learning, and will allow families to choose full distance learning if they prefer that option.

According to CESA 6, the District, and the schools, will be sharing details about the options with families within coming days.

During the School Board meeting, members agreed to start the school year with the blended learning model, and will continue to monitor local health results to see if any changes need to be made.

The decision was made Tuesday in order to give schools time to prepare buildings for the upcoming school year, as well as time for staff to prepare lesson plans.

If you’d like to listen to the full meeting, click here.

Parents can give feedback regarding the plan here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evers, healthcare workers hold round table discussing pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Medical professionals from across the state joined together to discuss what they’ve been experiencing so far.

News

Fox Locks seeing an increase in boat traffic this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The Fox River Navigational System Authority reports boat traffic through the lock system has doubled this summer.

News

‘Stork Award Program’ created to honor Green Bay Area firefighters who help deliver babies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Some Green Bay Metro firefighters earned bragging rights at work this July after an urgent call for help turned their fire engine and ambulance into a labor and delivery ward.

News

Hail, funnel cloud reported with storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hail as large as golf balls was reported as storms passed through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties late Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Chicago adds Wisconsin to a list of 22 states under an emergency travel order.

News

Packers LB Greg Roberts put on COVID-19/Reserve List

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers puts a player on COVID-19 list

News

Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In an Instagram post, Funchess said his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand”, and “for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season”.

Education

Back-to-school bus safety for students and drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Back-to-school will look much different this year in the classroom, but something else to consider is school bus safety during the pandemic.

News

Century-old farms miss out on State Fair recognition

Updated: 5 hours ago
Owners of a Clintonville farm talk about surviving another century

News

Fox Locks see more use this summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Twice has many boats have come through despite the locks opening later this year.