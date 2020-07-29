Manitowoc Public School District to start school year with blended learning model

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education have unanimously voted to begin the upcoming school year with a blended learning model.

The vote happened Tuesday afternoon after a discussion about learning models and safety protocols for 4K, elementary, middle and high school students, which included a presentation and an overview of blended learning.

Click here to learn how blended learning will appear for your student, and here for the presentation.

The blended learning will combine in-person and online learning, and will allow families to choose full distance learning if they prefer that option.

According to CESA 6, the District, and the schools, will be sharing details about the options with families within coming days.

During the School Board meeting, members agreed to start the school year with the blended learning model, and will continue to monitor local health results to see if any changes need to be made.

The decision was made Tuesday in order to give schools time to prepare buildings for the upcoming school year, as well as time for staff to prepare lesson plans.

If you’d like to listen to the full meeting, click here.

Parents can give feedback regarding the plan here.

