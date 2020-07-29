JBS plans $1 million donation for COVID-19 response

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - JBS USA announced it's donating $1 million in an effort to help Green Bay respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community's future.

You’ll remember our reports last spring when JBS in Green Bay was one of the food processing plants in Brown County with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

In a news release to Action 2 News on Wednesday, the company said it’s working with local leaders to figure out where the funds can be be used for immediate and long-term needs in three specific areas: Food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

JBS USA says all of the projects will be determined by the end of the year.

JBS says it’s putting $50 million towards its Hometown Strong community investment program nationwide.

