Fox River Classic schools announce conference-only play for fall

The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox River Classic Conference is adopting a “conference only” model for the 2020 fall school sports season.

The conference includes Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, De Pere, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc Lincoln, Notre Dame, Pulaski, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.

Practice is set for Sept. 1 for girls swimming, cross country, girls tennis and girls golf.

Sept. 7 is the practice start date for football, boys soccer and volleyball.

“With the elimination of non-conference contests, this will provide additional time for COVID-19 numbers to decline and reduce the exposure of our FRCC athletes,” reads a statement from Conference Commissioner Garry H. Sievert.

