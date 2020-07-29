Advertisement

Federal agents to be deployed in Milwaukee as DOJ expands “Operation Legend”

Dozens of federal agents are being sent to Milwaukee as the United States Department of Justice expands its “Operation Legend” program.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of federal agents are being sent to Milwaukee as the United States Department of Justice expands its “Operation Legend” program.

The DOJ says the operation, which has previously been deployed to Kansas City and Chicago, is to “fight violent crime.”

On Wednesday, the DOJ announced the deployment of federal agents to Milwaukee, Detroit and Cleveland.

“The most basic responsibility of government is to protect the safety of our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr. “Today, we have extended Operation Legend to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee, three cities that have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides. For decades, the Department of Justice has achieved significant success when utilizing our anti-violent crime task forces and federal law enforcement agents to enforce federal law and assist American cities that are experiencing upticks in violent crime. The Department of Justice’s assets will supplement local law enforcement efforts, as we work together to take the shooters and chronic violent criminals off of our streets.”

Milwaukee will receive more than 25 federal investigators from the FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service.

“Under the leadership of Matthew Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, these investigators will complement the work already underway by existing joint federal, state and local task forces focused on combating violent crime, including offenses involving firearms and violent drug trafficking organizations. 10 of those federal investigators are assigned to work in Milwaukee temporarily to provide immediate assistance, and the others will be assigned over the coming year to Milwaukee permanently to provide long-term assistance,” reads a statement from the DOJ.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing $1.9 million in funds to “violent crime reduction efforts” in Milwaukee. Departments in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Cudahy will receive funding to hire 29 officers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has condemned the government’s decision to send federal officials to Milwaukee, saying the effort stokes “chaos and division.”

“During this administration, and especially in recent weeks, we have witnessed the President employment fascist tactics, including his demonization of immigrants, his attacks on communities with large minority populations and the elected representatives of those communities, the blatantly illegal use of force against protesters near the White House, and the deployment of secret federal police to Portland over the objections of state and local officials,” Kaul writes.

Kaul says he is worried the Operation Legend enforcement is a “short-term stunt” from the Trump administration.

“I have great respect for the dedicated federal agents and prosecutors in Wisconsin and across the country who work day in and day out to make communities safer,” Kaul says. ”Under ordinary circumstances, I would welcome the announcement of additional federal resources to help solve and prevent violent crimes in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that it’s happy to politicize law enforcement; the administration’s actions must be met with great skepticism.”

Kaul says he’ll take legal action should federal agents interfere with peaceful protests or attempt “to build arrest statistics without a broader concern for improving public safety.”

The deployment of federal law enforcement to cities has been controversial. The epicenter of the controversy is in Portland, were federal officers faced off with protesters in the streets. The ACLU has alleged that the federal agents have been targeting journalists and others not involved in violence. A report says the federal government and the state of Oregon are in talks to have the federal officers leave Portland.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amazon deliveries start as Greenville distribution center opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"All drivers will have an ID badge on their person and have the ability to display it while on their routes," reads the Appleton Police Facebook post.

News

Milwaukee man faces federal arson charges in unrest burning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said Lusk “engaged in senseless violence, attempting to destroy the home of innocent people.”

News

Virtual 5K raising money, awareness for congenital heart disease

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The money raised goes to the non-profit Conquering CHD. The organization's focus is awareness, research and advocacy.

News

WATCH: Mom's mission to fight CHD

Updated: 6 hours ago
Callie’s inspiration is her son, Theo.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Virtual 5K raises money for congenital heart disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Heart and Sole 5K is scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16.

News

Oshkosh City Council considers public mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The City Council discussed the mandate during a meeting Tuesday night, however the council didn’t vote on the measure.

News

Evers, healthcare workers hold round table discussing pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Medical professionals from across the state joined together to discuss what they’ve been experiencing so far.

News

Manitowoc Public School District to start school year with blended learning model

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The blended learning will combine in-person and online learning, and will allow families to choose full distance learning if they prefer that option.

News

Fox Locks seeing an increase in boat traffic this summer

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The Fox River Navigational System Authority reports boat traffic through the lock system has doubled this summer.

News

‘Stork Award Program’ created to honor Green Bay Area firefighters who help deliver babies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Some Green Bay Metro firefighters earned bragging rights at work this July after an urgent call for help turned their fire engine and ambulance into a labor and delivery ward.