Evers, healthcare workers hold round table discussing pandemic

MGN photo.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday night, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, as well as state Representative Jodi Emerson (D - Eau Claire), held a virtual roundtable with healthcare workers to discuss the pandemic and how it’s impacting healthcare.

Medical professionals from across the state joined together to discuss what they’ve been experiencing so far.

One of the items they touched on was the Affordable Care Act and how changes to it could impact people during a pandemic.

They also shared their thoughts on how the pandemic has brought communities together.

“If one of my patients lands in the ICU, they’ll never recover from that financially, even if they recover physically,” said Lori Whitis, the Medical Director of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic.

“There’s a lot of positive stories of people in communities coming together to help each other out through COVID-19 or social isolation or losing a job, so that’s been super inspiring,” said Jeff Huebner of the Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

Gov. Evers also encouraged people to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

