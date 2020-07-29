Girl suspected of setting Dollar Tree fire in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police announced they have a suspect for a fire at the Dollar Tree on E. Ann St. after investigators determined the fire was set.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile girl, so they aren’t releasing any further information about her or the investigators’ findings. They’re forwarding her case to Outagamie County Youth and Family Services.

The fire department said the Dollar Tree sustained a lot of damage to both its building and the merchandise.

There were no customers or employees in the store when firefighters got there at about 7 P.M. Saturday. The Kaukauna Fire Department commended the swift actions of the store employees who left the building quickly and provided information to fire crews when they arrived.

It took about 20 minutes for Kaukauna and Little Chute firefighters to put out the fire.

