City of Green Bay seeks volunteers to make face masks

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With its new face covering ordinance in effect, the City of Green Bay is looking for volunteers to help make face masks.

”Making them, cloth masks, even if they want to donate N95′s, anything along those lines,” Eric Sponholtz with the Volunteer Center of Brown County said. “So, we’ll take donations, we’ll take people making them, even if they’re bandannas or something along those lines, any type of face covering is really what the city is looking for.”

The city’s mask ordinance took effect this past Monday and requires anyone over the age of 4 to wear a face covering in public places.

This new effort is aimed at getting face masks for people who still need them.

Contact the Volunteer Center at (920) 429-9445 or volunteercenter@volunteergb.org if you’re interested in helping or to make an appointment to drop off donations.

“We’re really acting as the conduit here,” Sponholtz explained, “so if people have masks that they want to donate, they can drop them off at the Volunteer Center. We are open by appointment only right now, so we could coordinate a time with those people to donate those masks, and then we would be in charge of getting those over to the city.”

