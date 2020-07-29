Advertisement

Bullpen collapses in Brewers loss

Pirates score 6 runs in 7th and 8th innings.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) celebrates with Cole Tucker (3) as he crosses home plate in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina after hitting a two-run home run off relief pitcher Bobby Wahl during the eighth inning of an baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) celebrates with Cole Tucker (3) as he crosses home plate in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina after hitting a two-run home run off relief pitcher Bobby Wahl during the eighth inning of an baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURH, PA. (AP) - Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

A day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in what became an 11-inning loss, Pittsburgh delivered a bit of payback thanks to a shaky performance by the Milwaukee bullpen.

Cole Tucker went 2 for 4 for the Pirates, including a double leading off the eighth against Bobby Wahl (0-1). With one out and Tucker on third, Frazier sent the second pitch he saw from Wahl halfway up one of the tarps covering the seats in right field at empty PNC Park.

Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) picked up his first major league win after being called up earlier in the afternoon. Nick Burdi worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to collect the first save of his career.

Keston Hiura hit a two-run drive in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh as part of a four-run burst that gave the Brewers a 6-2 lead. Pittsburgh responded immediately, tying it on the bottom of the inning thanks in part to a throwing error by Milwaukee first baseman Justin Smoak with the bases loaded that allowed two runs to score.

Brewers star Christian Yelich's rough start continued. The 2018 NL MVP is hitting just .045 (1 for 22) after going 0 for 4. Pittsburgh left fielder Bryan Reynolds ended an 0 for 13 skid by going 2 for 4. Reynolds also threw out Milwaukee's Ryan Braun at the plate in the top of the eighth when Braun represented the go-ahead run.

Milwaukee starter Josh Lindblom lasted 3 2/3 innings in his return to the major leagues following two years in the Korean Baseball Organization, where won the league's version of the Cy Young Award in 2019. Lindblom gave up two runs and three hits before exiting with what the team called "back cramps."

Derek Holland threw 5 2/3 innings in his first start for the Pirates after making the team as a non-roster invitee. The 11-year veteran surrendered two runs and two hits before both bullpens turned things into a bit of a mess.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson will make his first start for the Brewers on Friday in the home opener against St. Louis. Anderson was scheduled to start on opening day before going on the injured list with a blister on the index finger of his left hand.

Pirates: Placed relievers Kyle Crick (strained lat) and Clay Holmes (right forearm strain) on the 10-day injured list and activated Hartlieb and Del Pozo.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-1) makes his second start of the season when the series wraps up Wednesday. Woodruff allowed two runs in five innings in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on opening day. Woodruff is 2-1 with a 5.07 ERA in seven career appearances against Pittsburgh.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (0-1) will try to bounce back from an opening-day loss to St. Louis last Friday. Musgrove is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA against the Brewers.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers LB Greg Roberts put on COVID-19/Reserve List

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers puts a player on COVID-19 list

News

Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In an Instagram post, Funchess said his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand”, and “for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season”.

News

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 16 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Fall sports suspended for WIAC and Midwest Conference

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Midwest Conference has suspended competition for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Cubs dominate Brewers 9-1 in rubber match

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
The Cubs allowed only 3 hits on Sunday

Sports

Brewers offense awakens in 8-3 win over Cubs

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
After being shutout in the opener, Milwaukee broke out the bats on Saturday

Sports

Deal in place; NFL Training Camps to open on time

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
NFL training camps to open on time after league and players union agree to deal about playing amidst pandemic.

Sports

Hendricks dominates Brewers in opener

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Hendricks pitches a complete game shutout in the opener, beating the Brewers 3-0.