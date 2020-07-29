Amazon deliveries start as Greenville distribution center opens

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amazon’s new facility in Greenville opens Wednesday, and police are informing the community about new delivery workers in the area.

Appleton Police posted on Facebook that Amazon and third-party delivery companies employed by the company will now be in the area. The employees will drive both marked and unmarked vans, but will wear an Amazon uniform while making deliveries.

“Flex drivers” will use personal vehicles for delivery. Those drivers will wear an Amazon vest.

"All drivers will have an ID badge on their person and have the ability to display it while on their routes," reads the Appleton Police Facebook post.

"Just like other third-party deliveries, customers have the option to give specific directions for delivery. This may require a driver to walk to a specific door or wait in their vehicle to call the customer. Our community remains vigilant to things that may look or be out of the ordinary. Please continue to be aware of what is occurring in your neighborhood while understanding new vehicles may be present," reads the post.

The 110,00-square foot Amazon distribution center is located in the Greenville Business Park near the Appleton International Airport.

The facility is expected to add 140-to-160 full-time jobs.

