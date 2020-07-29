Advertisement

Allouez woman among hundreds to receive package of unsolicited seeds from China

Photo of the package, containing unsolicited seeds from China, received by an Allouez woman.
Photo of the package, containing unsolicited seeds from China, received by an Allouez woman.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) -State officials are asking people to contact them if they receive an unsolicited package of seeds, postmarked from China.

Action 2 New first warned you about these packages on Tuesday after some Wisconsinites starting receiving them. Other states have reported similar stories.

Jessi Roherty, a mother of four from Allouez, wasn’t surprised to receive a small package in the mail last week. She says, ‘We order a lot of things online, and especially during COVID we get packages everyday. So, I didn’t really think anything of it, it just kind of looked like an Amazon delivery.”

But once she opened the package and found the seeds, she knew this wasn't something she ordered. According to Roherty, "The description on the package says it's a necklace and it's mailed from China. So, it was very strange to get it in the mail."

The Rohertys aren't alone. In fact, the Kewaunee County Sheriff tells Action 2 News, one of his deputies picked up a similar package from a resident who felt uncomfortable having the item in their home.

“I wasn’t too comfortable with just having a random package from China at this time. I don’t know if there was anything else in the package, there didn’t appear to be, but just to be safe we just put it in a Ziplock and kept a hold of it until we know how to safely dispose of them,” adds Roherty.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with the USDA on this investigation, because packages have been received across the country.

Anyone who receives a package of unsolicited seeds is asked to report it on the state website. And since the origins of the seeds are unknown, the state says don’t open it, put them aside and wait for further instructions.

Randy Romanski is the DATCP Secretary-designee. He says, "The types of seeds that are in those packages are currently unknown to us and they may contain invasive plant species. So, again, the primary goal is to make sure that they not get planted or spread or thrown away."

The state says it will contact people who report receiving the seeds and just asks the packages, including shipping labels be kept in safe place.

