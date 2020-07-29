A TINY SHOWER CHANCE NORTHEAST OF GREEN BAY

Weak high pressure has cleared out the skies early this morning. Sunshine will eventually mix with some clouds into this afternoon. While most of the area will stay dry, isolated showers will be possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay as a disturbance glides through the Great Lakes. Any stray rain will come to an end towards sunset.

It’s going to be a seasonable day, with high temperatures close to 80 degrees. You’ll notice it’s somewhat humid outside, but the dew point will slowly fall tonight and into tomorrow due to a light north-northeast breeze.

The weather looks nice through the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies. Look for showers and thunderstorms to return to the area late Saturday night and into Sunday. Right now, Sunday’s severe weather outlook is LOW. As the weekend ends, we’ll see a stretch of cooler than normal weather.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Slightly humid. An afternoon shower is possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A little less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 73

