Wisconsin to be added to Chicago quarantine list starting Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites will soon be on the list of people who will have to go into quarantine before visiting Chicago.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Wisconsin will be added to their quarantine list starting Tuesday.

Action 2 News Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reports the travel order has exceptions for essential workers.

It also doesn’t apply for anyone who passes through Wisconsin for less than 24 hours, or anyone flying through Chicago.

18 other states are also on the travel order list.

Click here to see the city’s list.

