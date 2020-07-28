Advertisement

Wisconsin exceeds 50,000 coronavirus cases, 900 deaths

Positive results were back in the 5% range with 14,424 tests
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed a milestone 50,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday and has now recorded more than 900 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus first appeared in our state.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services (DHS) show 50,179 total coronavirus cases and 906 deaths. That’s 762 more positive tests and 13 more deaths since the day before.

Dane, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Milwaukee and Racine counties each reported 1 death. Washington County had 2 deaths and Waukesha County had 5.

The percentage of deaths remained at 1.8% of known cases.

A total 14,424 test results were received in the past 24-hour period. The positive tests were 5.28% of those, a sharp decline from 8.49% Monday and 9.59% the day before. Health officials want to see that percentage back below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen in over a month as the coronavirus saw a resurgence.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to reach 10,000 cases from its first diagnosed case in Madison on February 5; COVID-19 testing was not as common and test kits were not readily available at first. It took 26 days to reach the next 10,000; 28 days to reach 30,000; and 14 days to reach 40,000.

Days to reach
50,000+11
40,00014
30,00028
20,00026
10,00095

It took 21 days for the death toll to rise by 100 people. That percentage has shown a decline as the virus spreads among younger people who are less likely to suffer life-threatening symptoms but can transmit the disease.

There are 9,873 cases still active, or 20%. That percentage remains unchanged from Monday. The state reports 38,633 patients, or 78.2%, are recovered.

There are 246 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 73 of them hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Eighty-six of them are in intensive care. To date, 9% of people diagnosed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized.

For hospital readiness, The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 20% of medical beds in the state are available, which is a decline from 21% Monday. The DHS reports 316 patients are on mechanical ventilation. That number has been rising, but the state doesn’t specify how many patients on ventilators are being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state has 1,945 ventilators in total, so there is not a risk of falling short.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 64 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 15 cases
  • Barron - 133 cases (+8) (3 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 19 cases (1 death)
  • Brown - 3,822 cases (+54) (50 deaths)
  • Buffalo – 37 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 13 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 221 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa – 198 cases (+4)
  • Clark - 161 cases (+3) (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 198 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Crawford – 53 cases (+1)
  • Dane – 3,904 cases (+34) (35 deaths) (+1)
  • Dodge - 627 cases (+5) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 81 cases (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 96 cases (+4)
  • Dunn - 95 cases (+4)
  • Eau Claire - 441 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
  • Florence - 5 cases
  • Fond du Lac - 503 cases (+4) (7 deaths) (+1)
  • Forest - 57 cases (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 299 cases (+8) (14 deaths)
  • Green - 121 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 49 cases
  • Iowa - 58 cases (+1)
  • Iron - 67 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Jackson - 43 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 525 cases (+9) (4 deaths)
  • Juneau - 112 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Kenosha – 2,305 cases (+13) (51 deaths) (+1)
  • Kewaunee - 105 cases (+5) (2 deaths) (+1)
  • La Crosse - 759 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 101 cases (+2)
  • Langlade - 35 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 56 cases (+1)
  • Manitowoc - 257 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 512 cases (+13) (4 deaths)
  • Marinette - 255 cases (+23) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 66 cases (1 death)
  • Menominee - 18 cases (+1)
  • Milwaukee – 18,528 cases (+226) (428 deaths) (+1)
  • Monroe - 184 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Oconto - 149 cases (+6)
  • Oneida - 70 cases (+1)
  • Outagamie - 991 cases (+16) (12 deaths)
  • Ozaukee – 482 cases (+14) (16 deaths)
  • Pepin - 41 cases (+2)
  • Pierce - 152 cases (+4)
  • Polk - 103 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 323 cases (+1)
  • Price – 19 cases
  • Racine - 2,984 cases (+33) (73 deaths) (+1)
  • Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,305 cases (+6) (25 deaths)
  • Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)
  • Sauk – 309 cases (+16) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 26 cases (+1)
  • Shawano - 138 cases (+6)
  • Sheboygan – 505 cases (+22) (5 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 400 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
  • Taylor - 41 cases
  • Trempealeau - 277 cases (+15) (1 death)
  • Vernon - 51 cases (+3)
  • Vilas - 24 cases (+2)
  • Walworth – 1,083 cases (+16) (21 deaths)
  • Washburn - 13 cases (+1)
  • Washington - 724 cases (+21) (21 deaths) (+2)
  • Waukesha – 3,174 cases (+82) (48 deaths) (+5)
  • Waupaca - 331 cases (+1) (14 deaths)
  • Waushara - 86 cases (+9)
  • Winnebago - 970 cases (+10) (16 deaths)
  • Wood - 176 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 3 cases
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 20 cases
  • Delta - 49 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 42 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 58 cases (+2) (1 deaths)
  • Houghton – 39 cases (+3)
  • Iron - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 2 cases
  • Luce - 3 cases
  • Mackinac - 16 cases (+1)
  • Marquette - 110 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 70 cases (+2)
  • Ontonagon - 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
  • Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A century on the farm

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
With the State Fair canceled this summer due to the coronavirus, more than 100 Wisconsin farms will miss out on an annual ceremony to recognize a truly special milestone.

News

Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $35k in cash found in vehicle, 2 arrested

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to police, a small bag containing suspected marijuana, as well as a wax like substance, which are known as marijuana “dabs” were found under the driver’s seat and removed from the vehicle.

News

Authorities: ‘Several’ shots fired at Outagamie Co. home, no one injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although no one was injured in the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office says the home was occupied at the time, and there were several small children present.

News

Marinette County woman convicted of hiding mom’s corpse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother’s death,” reads the complaint.

Latest News

News

Menominee Tribal Government closes offices, imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Offices abruptly closed due to what the tribe calls an “alarming rise” in positive tests, including employees in 4 departments.

News

Appleton mayor issues mask proclamation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“The debate over mask mandates, enforcement, and penalties at the local level has distracted from the most important points on this issue,” said Mayor Jake Woodford.

News

Don’t plant those seeds! Unsolicited packages may be from China

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
People in Wisconsin and other states have received these packages.

News

Missing man found safe after search in De Pere

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At about 9:35 a.m., officers located him on the grounds of De Pere High School.

Crime

Oconto County day care owner ordered to trial on child neglect charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Nicole Brewer operated the day care “Ryan’s Rascals” in the town of Chase.

News

Green Bay man arrested for driving with women hanging on to car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say after a disturbance, 3 women jumped on the car to keep it from leaving.