Wisconsin added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chicago adds Wisconsin to a list of 22 states under an emergency travel order.

Suitcases packed and boarding passes in hand people head out on summer trips after spending months at home.

“In the last couple of months, we’re starting to see a slow return to travel mainly driven by leisure travel really for vacations and visiting family,” said Marty Piette, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Director.

Some destinations like Chicago are being cautious about where those visitors come from.

“We’re also seeing an increase in states around us. Wisconsin, for example, is going to go on our quarantine list later this week,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, City of Chicago in a press conference.

The list includes states with more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day over a 7-day rolling average.

An emergency travel order requires people entering Chicago from one of those states to self-quarantine for 14 days or the entire duration of their trip, whichever is shorter, starting on Friday.

“Many, many people are doing road trips this summer, so what that means is they usually have a destination in mind, but they have to travel through a number of states to get there,” said Rose Gray, Business Relationship Director at Fox World Travel. “Now the question is are you just traveling through that state or are you actually going to be stopping in that state? If you are, what are the restrictions today for you to be able to spend some time in that state?”

The order does include exceptions. People commuting between Chicago and Wisconsin for work, travelers changing planes in Chicago, and essential workers in the city for work purposes do not have to self-quarantine.

The mandatory quarantine does apply to people without symptoms and even those who tested negative for COVID-19 before traveling.

Not following the order can result in fines of between $100 and $500 per day up to $7000.

“The most important thing is to stay on top of the information, because it’s so incredibly fluid,” said Gray.

The order also applies to people in Chicago who visit places in Wisconsin like Door County.

“At this time, we just really don’t yet know what impact it may have on tourism here in Wisconsin,” said Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and PR for Destination Door County. “We’re really focused on highlighting the safety precautions that everyone, regardless of where they’re from, should take here.”

The order is in effect until further notice.

