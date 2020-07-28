Two cats rescued from Appleton house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescued cats from a house fire in Appleton Monday.

At about 11:05 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in the 2100 block of East Lourdes Dr.

The occupants escaped the home, but two cats were trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from vents in the roof. The crews entered the home to find dark smoke and fire on the kitchen counter, cabinets and stove top. They quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters searched the home and found the pet cats. One cat was given oxygen. The animals were turned over to their owners.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

Cooking fires are the most common home fires in the United States, according to FEMA.

