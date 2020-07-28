STORM CHANCE TODAY FROM GREEN BAY & SOUTH

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today. The combination of weak front across central Wisconsin, and some jet stream energy above, will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. Most of these storms will be during the midday and afternoon hours, along and SOUTH of Highway 29. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but some storms may have pockets of locally heavy rain. Any showers and storms that manage to develop, will drift out of the area this evening.

High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon and it will feel only SLIGHTLY humid. As today’s weathermaker moves away, the wind will veer to the north tonight and allow for a subtle cooling trend. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s during the later-half of the week.

After today, the next chance of rain will likely hold off until Sunday, as some showers move across the area. That rain chance marks the beginning of a more noticeable push of cooler air into early next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. Afternoon showers and storms SOUTH. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. A chance of showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. HIGH: 73

