‘Stork Award Program’ created to honor Green Bay Area firefighters who help deliver babies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay Metro firefighters earned bragging rights at work this July after an urgent call for help turned their fire engine and ambulance into a labor and delivery ward.

The rare call gave the department an idea to start a new program to honor their work on such a special delivery.

From the moment a 911 call comes in, firefighters are used to jumping into action.

From fires to accidents to floods, sure, they’re used to it.

Delivering babies? Maybe not so much.

”Those type of calls happen maybe once to three times a year,” says Green Bay Metro Fire Lt. Shauna Walesh.

But in early July, a crew from fire station four found themselves in that exact situation.

”A lot of times when we go on these calls, labor is in process, but the baby’s not close to being delivered, so we transport to the hospital, usually go straight up to labor and delivery,” explains Walesh.

But not this time.

This baby wasn’t waiting, and the four-man crew had no choice but to deliver the baby boy right there.

”For a mom that’s in labor, especially seeing four to six strange faces come in, that’s got to be a whole other world of emotions,” says Walesh. “But when we can have a healthy baby from the whole outcome of everything, it’s great.”

Firefighters can’t talk much about the call itself, but it did get the department thinking its crews should be recognized for helping bring life into this world.

It started the Stork Award Program.

Tuesday, the first Stork Award stickers were attached to the fire engine that responded that day.

In this case, the sticker shows a stork carrying a blue package with a Green Bay Metro Fire Department patch and the words ‘special delivery’ written above it.

Each firefighter will also have similar recognition stickers placed on their helmets.

They have pink ones ready for any crews who help deliver baby girls.

”It’s something to say hey, good job, to our people, but then also, something for them to be reminded of them every time they look at their helmet or we look at the rig,” says Assistant Chief of training, EMS and support services Ryan Gibbons.

Paramedics and EMTs train often for delivering babies in the field, but many go their whole careers without ever putting the training to use.

”Whether you have kids or you don’t, it’s one of those memories that you never forget,” adds Walesh.

