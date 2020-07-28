Shawano Co. crash causes temporary closure of eastbound lane of Highway 29
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a right lane of eastbound Wisconsin 29 in Shawano County is closed Monday evening due to a crash.
511 issued a traffic alert for the highway in the area of County MMM shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night, specifically near Clark Drive.
Action 2 News confirmed the crash with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, who said it involved a semi and at least one other vehicle.
Authorities at the Sheriff’s Office also said two people were ejected, and a helicopter was on the way.
The extent of the victims’ injuries weren’t immediately available.
