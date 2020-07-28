Authorities: ‘Several’ shots fired at Outagamie Co. home, no one injured

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured after a home was hit by several bullets late Monday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Rock Road and County Highway A in the Town of Center.

Authorities add it appears the shots came from a vehicle in the area, and were directed toward the home.

Although no one was injured in the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office says the home was occupied at the time, and there were several small children present.

There was damage done to the home and a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick by clicking here to e-mail, or by calling 920-832-5279.

