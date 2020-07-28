SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS EXPECTED TODAY

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. As a weak weather disturbance passes overhead, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. Most of these storms will be during the mid-afternoon to evening time frame... generally from Green Bay and Shawano southward. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but some storms will produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Any storms that develop will drift out of the area later this evening.

High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon and it will feel slightly humid. We should be back to mostly sunny skies throughout the day on Wednesday. It will be comfortable with morning temps in the lower 60s, rising to a high near 80. The latter half of the week will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather should continue through the start of the weekend.

By Saturday evening, thunder may develop across western Wisconsin. That disturbance tracks eastward, and may lead to some lingering shower activity through the day on Sunday. The weekend may feel slightly humid, but it won't be as uncomfortable as last weekend. Highs should be back into the 80s on Saturday, but temperatures look to trend cooler for next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Rain ends during the evening, then mostly clear. Slightly humid with patchy fog. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Comfortable and mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Late thunder WEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Cooler with spotty showers. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. Less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

