Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have returned to Lambeau Field without the usual fanfare that marks late summer in Titletown. Instead of riding bikes with young fans, the players are getting tested for coronavirus.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has officially arrived at Lambeau. Seems happy to be back with lots of elbow taps to go around! pic.twitter.com/1ZzqeEfaxF — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 28, 2020

A testing tent has been set up outside the stadium. Veteran players will get their first round of tests Tuesday. Rookies get their first round of tests Sunday.

The players will have to go through a second round of tests. Each player requires two negative tests before they can enter Lambeau Field for practice.

Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard just arrived at Lambeau for testing #Packers pic.twitter.com/xXi798nAJv — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 28, 2020

No fans will be allowed at Packers training camp this season. The virus has interrupted one of the league's most cherished traditions that includes the bike corral and rail birds.

Action 2 Sports reporter Baillie Burmaster is at Lambeau Field to cover this unusual start to the season.

The NFL Players Association union has approved the Packers' infectious disease emergency response plan.

The NFLPA tracks several data points, including the 14-day average daily cases per 100,000 population. Currently, Green Bay averages about 13.6 new daily cases per 100,000 population. The Miami Dolphins have the highest daily cases average with 79.8. VISIT https://nflpa.com/covid-19-updates-information for more information on how they are tracking cases.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to skip the 2020 preseason. No decision has been made on fans in the stadiums during the regular season.

