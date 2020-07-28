Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump announces deal with Kodak to produce critical products battling COVID

Updated: moments ago
|
President Trump announcing a historic deal with Kodak through the defense production act to produce critical products to battle coronavirus as the virus strikes Major League Baseball hard.

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

News

Fox Locks seeing an increase in boat traffic this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The Fox River Navigational System Authority reports boat traffic through the lock system has doubled this summer.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

‘Stork Award Program’ created to honor Green Bay Area firefighters who help deliver babies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Some Green Bay Metro firefighters earned bragging rights at work this July after an urgent call for help turned their fire engine and ambulance into a labor and delivery ward.

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.