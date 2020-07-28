Police: Texas family members found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in a Texas city said carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death for four family members inside a home.
The Edinburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on a welfare check when they found the four dead. A 12-year-old girl was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital. Her condition is considered serious.
Investigators believe the deaths are accidental, as a generator was found inside the home.
The southern Texas city was hit hard by Hurricane Hanna, as the storm caused widespread power outages in the area.
“In this case, a young and innocent family was just trying to make best of the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna,” Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres said.
Torres said police have responded to several calls of potential carbon monoxide exposure because of generators.
City leaders said thousands remained without power Tuesday.
