Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has decided to opt out of this year’s NFL season due to family reasons.

In an Instagram post, Funchess said his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand”, and “for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season”.

Funchess wrote it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, but said it is what is best for his family and himself.

He also thanked the Packers for their understanding and for giving him a chance to be part of the franchise, and ended saying he’s looking forward to getting back to work with them next season.

More via Instagram from Devin Funchess on his decision to opt out. He’ll remain under contract for 2021. pic.twitter.com/HAI8gR59Yx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2020

The opt out has been made official, since it is now on the NFL transaction wire.

Funchess was the only veteran addition at the offensive skill positions this year.

