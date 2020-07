Packers LB Greg Roberts put on COVID-19/Reserve List

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Linebacker Greg Roberts was the first player to be put on the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

The COVID-19/Reserve list is a category created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. It does not necessarily mean a positive test.

The veteran Packers reported on Tuesday for testing.

