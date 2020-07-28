Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $35k in cash found in vehicle, 2 arrested

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say two people are in custody after police attempted to pull their vehicle over early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers tried to stop the vehicle on State Highway 47 near Midway Road for traffic violations and suspicious activity just after 1:30 a.m. on July 26, however the vehicle continued on and eventually stopped in a driveway on Midway Road.

After it stopped, police say a female passenger left the vehicle and tried to run away, however she was arrested following a short chase.

Menominee Tribal Police say two teenage children were also inside the vehicle, and the male driver admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

According to police, a small bag containing suspected marijuana, as well as a wax like substance, which are known as marijuana “dabs” were found under the driver’s seat and removed from the vehicle.

Menominee County K9 Ruger then did a sniff test of the vehicle for drugs, and police say Ruger gave a positive alert for illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Police say after searching the vehicle, they found about 3.8 pounds of marijuana, 208.1 grams of marijuana “dabs”, and $35,221 in cash.

According to police, the male driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and probation violations, while the female passenger was arrested for resisting arrest, child endangerment and a felony warrant.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.