Advertisement

Milwaukee man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.
Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County Monday night.

At 10:31 p.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on I-41 near Highway 151. The driver failed to stop.

As deputies worked to set up spike strips, the suspect vehicle exited on Highway 23 and headed east. A deputy attempted a PIT maneuver. The suspect, now facing west in the eastbound lanes, continued in the wrong direction on the highway and onto Johnson Street in Fond du Lac. The driver pulled into a parking lot and tossed a backpack out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver continued over a curb and headed west on Johnson Street at a high rate of speed.

Fond du Lac Police set up tire deflation devices near National Avenue. After passing this area, the vehicle stopped with two flat tires.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. He’s being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding; First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; drug charges; and traffic citations. The man’s name was not released.

The chase went about eight miles.

There are no reports of injures.

A squad car sustained minor damage.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Dr. Rai on vaccine trials and an update on Wisconsin cases.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 32 minutes ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two cats rescued from Appleton house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters searched the home and found the pet cats. One cat was given oxygen.

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Fond du Lac apartment building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue tweeted video from the scene. It shows smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.

Latest News

News

Emergency shortage of convalescent plasma amid COVID-19 spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In the last month, the organization has seen demand for plasma more than double due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

News

Alcohol suspected in severe injury crash in Shawano County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The driver of the car was identified as a 21-year-old Waunakee man. The semi was driven by a 33-year-old Wausau man.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks testing struggles

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Rai on testing struggles and wearing masks at schools.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Plasma donations needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Red Cross has an emergency shortage of plasma to treat coronavirus patients.

News

Wisconsin to be added to Chicago quarantine list starting Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The list doesn’t apply for anyone who passes through Wisconsin for less than 24 hours, or anyone flying through Chicago.

News

Appleton Area School District unveils plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
On Monday evening, the district unveiled its plan for how classes will resume in September amid the pandemic - that plan includes options for both virtual and in-person learning.