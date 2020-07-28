Milwaukee man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County Monday night.

At 10:31 p.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on I-41 near Highway 151. The driver failed to stop.

As deputies worked to set up spike strips, the suspect vehicle exited on Highway 23 and headed east. A deputy attempted a PIT maneuver. The suspect, now facing west in the eastbound lanes, continued in the wrong direction on the highway and onto Johnson Street in Fond du Lac. The driver pulled into a parking lot and tossed a backpack out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver continued over a curb and headed west on Johnson Street at a high rate of speed.

Fond du Lac Police set up tire deflation devices near National Avenue. After passing this area, the vehicle stopped with two flat tires.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. He’s being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding; First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; drug charges; and traffic citations. The man’s name was not released.

The chase went about eight miles.

There are no reports of injures.

A squad car sustained minor damage.

