Menominee Tribal Government closes offices, imposes curfew due to COVID-19

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Government offices closed due to what the tribe calls an “alarming rise” in positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The tribal government offices closed for two weeks, from Tuesday, July 28 -- the date the closings were announced -- until Tuesday, August 11. Staff will work remotely, and the tribe will still conduct business by phone and email. Essential services, listed below, will remain open, as well as the Menominee Casino and chartered enterprises.

A statement says tribal government employees in four departments tested positive for the coronavirus, while employees in three more departments had direct contact with people who’ve tested positive. “These facts threaten the ability for the Menominee Tribe to fulfill its role to serve and protect the community’s safety,” the statement read.

Emergency Management is also imposing a 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew on the reservation starting the night of Wednesday, July 29, running through the month of August.

The reservation has had 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 8 of these cases still active.

People on the reservation are being asked to stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks, leaving only for essential travel, and to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and parties, wear face masks, frequently wash hands, and disinfect surfaces in their homes and vehicles.

Essential services still open:

Menominee Tribal Police Department

Menominee Tribal Detention Center

Menominee Tribal Aging Division and CBRF

Menominee Tribal Clinic

Menominee Tribal Conservation

Menominee Tribal Food Distribution

Menominee Tribal Utilities

Menominee Tribal Transit, supporting on Demand Service

Menominee Tribal Gaming Commission

Menominee Tribal Maintenance & Housekeeping

Eagle’s Nest Shelter

