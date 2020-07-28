Hail, funnel cloud reported with storm

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hail as large as golf balls was reported as storms passed through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties late Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says 1.75″ hail fell in Greenbush in Sheboygan County, while hailstones about half that size was reported by the Johnsburg Fire Department in Fond du Lac County.

The NWS also says a funnel cloud descended in Waldo in Sheboygan County at about 5 P.M. A trained weather spotter reported the funnel came from a wall cloud with slow rotation. It was about two-thirds of the way down when the call ended.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

Utilities in the area -- Alliant, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service -- are not reporting any significant power outages at the time of this writing. Alliant reported about 33 customers without power between Green Lake and Waupaca and 17 customers affected around Kohler.

