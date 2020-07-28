Green Bay man arrested for driving with women hanging on to car

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - One woman was seriously injured and another was hurt when they fell from a moving car in Oconto.

The Oconto Police Department says there was a disturbance at the Shell station at 10:30 Monday morning, and three women, 21 to 28 years old, jumped onto a car to keep it from leaving.

The driver kept going anyway. One women jumped off the car but the other two held on as long as they could as the car drove south on Smith Ave. Eventually they fell off, hitting the pavement. Both women were taken to a Green Bay hospital.

A 23-year-old Green Bay man was arrested and police are seeking criminal charges from the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the investigation isn’t over.

None of the people involved was publicly identified.

