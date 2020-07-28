Advertisement

Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy's life

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who recently suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.

In a Facebook post, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates noticed the deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted security procedures in the housing unit.

Although they were locked in their cells, the inmates noticed that when he returned to his desk, he became unconscious and fell.

“The inmates whose rooms were close enough to see what was happening began pounding on their doors,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded on the doors shouting for our deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor.”

The deputy said that he did not realize that he had been unconscious, but became aware of what sounded like “pounding drums” and could hear the inmates shouting his name. He thought an inmate needed help and managed to activate the door release to unlock the cell doors.

The three inmates then rushed out of their cells to help the deputy, who lost consciousness again.

“The inmates sought help with the use of the deputy’s desk phone and his radio. Their efforts where successful and help arrived almost immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy survived the incident and is recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office said it is proud of the deputy, whose “strong desire to serve” helped him gather the strength to activate the door release when he believed an inmate needed help.

The sheriff’s office also said it is proud of the inmates because they “had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate.”

“Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both,” the sheriff’s office said.

