Firefighters battle blaze at Fond du Lac apartment building

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment building in the city.

The scene is located at the James Grace Apartment Homes at 130 Forest Ave.

FDLFR on scene of an apartment fire at 130 Forest Ave. MABAS Box Alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/1ZlcLHoU6y — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) July 28, 2020

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue tweeted video from the scene. It shows smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. A ladder truck is outside the window.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue called a box alarm for additional help at the scene.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.

