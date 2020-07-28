Firefighters battle blaze at Fond du Lac apartment building
The scene is located at 130 Forest Ave.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment building in the city.
The scene is located at the James Grace Apartment Homes at 130 Forest Ave.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue tweeted video from the scene. It shows smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. A ladder truck is outside the window.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue called a box alarm for additional help at the scene.
