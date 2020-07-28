Emergency shortage of convalescent plasma amid COVID-19 spikes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is dealing with an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The convalescent plasma is collected people who have recovered from the virus. The plasma contains antibodies that could help people who are fighting the coronavirus.

In Wisconsin, the Red Cross has distributed 662 convalescent plasma products from recovered patients.

In the last month, the organization has seen demand for plasma more than double due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

A potential plasma donor must have tested positive for COVID-19 and fully recovered.

“This process is a little different than giving blood. You do need to register on our website to be a convalescent plasma donor. Once you fill out the form, we will be in touch with you,” says Laura McGuire, External Communications Manager, American Red Cross. “Again the biggest thing to keep in mind, convalescent plasma, we do need a positive test result. Just having the antibodies isn’t going to be able to help.”

Want to donate? Have questions? CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about giving plasma.

