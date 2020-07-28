Advertisement

Emergency shortage of convalescent plasma amid COVID-19 spikes

The convalescent plasma is collected people who have recovered from the virus.
(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is dealing with an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The convalescent plasma is collected people who have recovered from the virus. The plasma contains antibodies that could help people who are fighting the coronavirus.

In Wisconsin, the Red Cross has distributed 662 convalescent plasma products from recovered patients.

In the last month, the organization has seen demand for plasma more than double due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

A potential plasma donor must have tested positive for COVID-19 and fully recovered.

“This process is a little different than giving blood. You do need to register on our website to be a convalescent plasma donor. Once you fill out the form, we will be in touch with you,” says Laura McGuire, External Communications Manager, American Red Cross. “Again the biggest thing to keep in mind, convalescent plasma, we do need a positive test result. Just having the antibodies isn’t going to be able to help.”

Want to donate? Have questions? CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about giving plasma.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Fond du Lac apartment building

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue tweeted video from the scene. It shows smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.

News

Alcohol suspected in severe injury crash in Shawano County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The driver of the car was identified as a 21-year-old Waunakee man. The semi was driven by a 33-year-old Wausau man.

News

Wisconsin to be added to Chicago quarantine list starting Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The list doesn’t apply for anyone who passes through Wisconsin for less than 24 hours, or anyone flying through Chicago.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 8 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Appleton Area School District unveils plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
On Monday evening, the district unveiled its plan for how classes will resume in September amid the pandemic - that plan includes options for both virtual and in-person learning.

News

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

News

Neenah-Menasha school supply drive officials alter how event is held

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding how students will be going back to school this fall, one thing is for sure -there will still be a need for supplies.

News

Door Co. Sheriff’s Office receives $30k grant, plan to use funds for new wellness program

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Door County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in Wisconsin to receive a federal grant this year for innovative community policing projects.

News

Oshkosh encourages absentee voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
The city launched its own campaign to encourage voting by mail

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.