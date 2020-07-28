Don’t plant those seeds! Unsolicited packages may be from China

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Do not plant seeds unless you have asked for them. That's the warning from Wisconsin officials after some residents received unsolicited seeds in the mail.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the unsolicited seed packages appear to have originated from China. These packages may contain invasive plant species.

People in Wisconsin and other states have received these packages.

If you receive unsolicited seeds in the mail, there are some things you should do:

1. Do not plant or throw away the seeds.

2. If the seeds are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package. If possible, retain the original packaging. It may be useful as we investigate this issue.

3. Please report the seeds to DATCP using this online form.

Once you fill out the form, hold onto the package and mailing label until the state contacts you with more information.

"All foreign seeds shipped to the United States should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet import requirements. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production," reads a statement from DATCP.

The USDA is investigating. They’re working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state and local agencies.

USDA believes it is part of a “brushing scam.” That’s when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who posts false customer reviews to boost sales, according to the federal agency.

