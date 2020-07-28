Advertisement

Don’t plant those seeds! Unsolicited packages may be from China

These packages may contain invasive plant species.
The USDA says unsolicited seed packages are arriving from China.
The USDA says unsolicited seed packages are arriving from China.(USDA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Do not plant seeds unless you have asked for them. That's the warning from Wisconsin officials after some residents received unsolicited seeds in the mail.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the unsolicited seed packages appear to have originated from China. These packages may contain invasive plant species.

People in Wisconsin and other states have received these packages.

If you receive unsolicited seeds in the mail, there are some things you should do:

1. Do not plant or throw away the seeds.

2. If the seeds are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package. If possible, retain the original packaging. It may be useful as we investigate this issue.

3. Please report the seeds to DATCP using this online form.

Once you fill out the form, hold onto the package and mailing label until the state contacts you with more information.

"All foreign seeds shipped to the United States should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet import requirements. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production," reads a statement from DATCP.

The USDA is investigating. They’re working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state and local agencies.

USDA believes it is part of a “brushing scam.” That’s when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who posts false customer reviews to boost sales, according to the federal agency.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marinette County woman convicted of hiding mom’s corpse

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother’s death,” reads the complaint.

News

Menominee Tribal Government closes offices, imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Offices abruptly closed due to what the tribe calls an “alarming rise” in positive tests, including employees in 4 departments.

News

Appleton mayor issues mask proclamation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“The debate over mask mandates, enforcement, and penalties at the local level has distracted from the most important points on this issue,” said Mayor Jake Woodford.

News

Missing man found safe after search in De Pere

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At about 9:35 a.m., officers located him on the grounds of De Pere High School.

Latest News

Crime

Oconto County day care owner ordered to trial on child neglect charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Nicole Brewer operated the day care “Ryan’s Rascals” in the town of Chase.

News

Green Bay man arrested for driving with women hanging on to car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say after a disturbance, 3 women jumped on the car to keep it from leaving.

News

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

News

Dr. Rai talks testing struggles, vaccine trial and COVID’S long-term effects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
”Some weeks we get what we need, and some weeks we have to ration back and not test as many people. And that’s somewhat counterproductive. If you remember, we’re trying to measure that percent positivity and trying to get that number to go down,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Rai on vaccine trials and an update on Wisconsin cases.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.