Missing man found safe after search in De Pere

A man who was reported missing Tuesday morning in De Pere has been found safe, police say.
Police are looking for a 57-year-old man.
Police are looking for a 57-year-old man.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was reported missing Tuesday morning in De Pere has been found safe, police say.

John Fernlund, 57, was reported missing at 6 a.m. after being spotted on De Pere’s southeast side near Optimist Park. There was an extensive search of the area.

De Pere Police asked the public to keep an eye out for Fernlund because he has medical issues.

At about 9:35 a.m., officers located him on the grounds of De Pere High School.

***LOCATED SAFE*** The mail was located by De Pere Police Department units at approximately 9:35 AM this morning on the...

Posted by De Pere Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

