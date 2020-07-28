Advertisement

De Pere City Council to vote on face mask mandate

The mandate would expire with the city’s emergency declaration.
In a special meeting the De Pere city council will vote on a mask ordinance similar to Green Bay's.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -T he De Pere City Council will vote on a face mask ordinance during a special meeting Tuesday.

Mayor James Boyd proposed the ordinance to help encourage mask wearing as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It will also provide consistency within the community after Green Bay’s mask ordinance took effect on Monday.

The mandate will require people age 5 and older to wear a face covering in public. 

People who have a disability, or medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt from the mandate. Those exercising, in places of worship and people outdoors are also exempt.

Business owners will be on the front lines of enforcement; it can also be enforced by the Health Director and Police Department. 

The council is also expected to set a penalty.

Businesses that do not comply with the order could be subjected to “administrative action for any licenses they possess with the city.” People who violate the ordinance could also be subject to a municipal fine. As proposed the first offence would be $10, the second offence would be $25 and the third offence could be $50 and any additional court fees.

De Pere has its own health department, meaning any ordinance passed by Brown County supervisors would not apply. 

