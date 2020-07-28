Appleton mayor to issue mask proclamation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s mayor will issue a proclamation Tuesday “urging residents to wear face coverings in public spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained.” The city says it is an important step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The debate over mask mandates, enforcement, and penalties at the local level has distracted from the most important points on this issue,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “Face coverings do make a difference and we have a responsibility to one another to wear them when we can and should, and that a coordinated statewide approach will serve all Wisconsinites better in the long run.”

The mayor and Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht are scheduled to answer questions about the proclamation Tuesday. Action 2 News will update the story as we learn more about what it means for the city.

A news release from the city did not spell out what’s in the proclamation.

“We can assume that while the number of positive cases continues to rise, there are still more cases in Appleton, which have not been confirmed. Following guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC will help slow the spread of the virus,” reads the news release.

It's up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the younger population. Show kindness to those around you by wearing a mask in public. Posted by Appleton City Hall on Monday, July 27, 2020

COVID -19 Case Update 07.27.2020 --4 New Cases --3 Outagamie County --1 Calumet County --3 Close Contact -- 1 Pending ... Posted by Appleton City Hall on Monday, July 27, 2020

Green Bay’s mask mandate went into effect Monday. It requires people to wear masks in public places or face a possible fine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks. The coronavirus is spread from person-to-person from respiratory droplets. Those droplets are produced when a person coughs, sneezes or talks, according to the CDC.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

