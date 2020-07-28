Advertisement

Appleton mayor to issue mask proclamation

Appleton’s mayor urges residents to wear face coverings in public spaces
Mask
Mask(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s mayor will issue a proclamation Tuesday “urging residents to wear face coverings in public spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained.” The city says it is an important step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The debate over mask mandates, enforcement, and penalties at the local level has distracted from the most important points on this issue,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “Face coverings do make a difference and we have a responsibility to one another to wear them when we can and should, and that a coordinated statewide approach will serve all Wisconsinites better in the long run.”

The mayor and Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht are scheduled to answer questions about the proclamation Tuesday. Action 2 News will update the story as we learn more about what it means for the city.

A news release from the city did not spell out what’s in the proclamation.

“We can assume that while the number of positive cases continues to rise, there are still more cases in Appleton, which have not been confirmed. Following guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC will help slow the spread of the virus,” reads the news release.

It's up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the younger population. Show kindness to those around you by wearing a mask in public.

Posted by Appleton City Hall on Monday, July 27, 2020

COVID -19 Case Update 07.27.2020 --4 New Cases --3 Outagamie County --1 Calumet County --3 Close Contact -- 1 Pending ...

Posted by Appleton City Hall on Monday, July 27, 2020

Green Bay’s mask mandate went into effect Monday. It requires people to wear masks in public places or face a possible fine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks. The coronavirus is spread from person-to-person from respiratory droplets. Those droplets are produced when a person coughs, sneezes or talks, according to the CDC.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missing man found safe after search in De Pere

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At about 9:35 a.m., officers located him on the grounds of De Pere High School.

Crime

Oconto County day care owner ordered to trial on child neglect charges

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Nicole Brewer operated the day care “Ryan’s Rascals” in the town of Chase.

News

Green Bay man arrested for driving with women hanging on to car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say after a disturbance, 3 women jumped on the car to keep it from leaving.

News

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

Latest News

News

Dr. Rai talks testing struggles, vaccine trial and COVID’S long-term effects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
”Some weeks we get what we need, and some weeks we have to ration back and not test as many people. And that’s somewhat counterproductive. If you remember, we’re trying to measure that percent positivity and trying to get that number to go down,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Rai on vaccine trials and an update on Wisconsin cases.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 4 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two cats rescued from Appleton house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters searched the home and found the pet cats. One cat was given oxygen.

News

Milwaukee man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The chase went about eight miles.

News

Firefighters battle blaze at Fond du Lac apartment building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue tweeted video from the scene. It shows smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.