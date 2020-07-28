Appleton Area School District unveils plan for upcoming school year

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re now getting a look at what the upcoming school year will be like for students, staff, and faculty in the Appleton Area School District.

On Monday evening, the district unveiled its plan for how classes will resume in September amid the pandemic - that plan includes options for both virtual and in-person learning.

Officials say families will have a choice on whether they want their kids to go to school, or take classes online, but the school board has made it clear to be in the building, both students and faculty will have to wear a mask at all times.

As part of a plan, the district is calling a safe and resilient return, face coverings will be provided.

“We do have masks for our students. Enough masks to be able to wash them in between uses, so that there’s more than one per student. We also have masks for our staff we’ve been able to secure,” said Polly Vanden Boogaard, the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

The plan also calls for virtual learning for any student wishing to stay home.

For those wanting to attend class in person, grades four and under will be offered a full five day schedule, however students in grades five and up will be on a hybrid schedule.

“The hybrid model is based on having two different cohorts of students by household that would create a Monday - Tuesday in-person or Thursday-Friday in person model. With the opposite cohort being fully online during the day, the other cohort is in school,” said Steve Harrison, the Assistant Superintendent Assessment Curriculum and Instruction.

On Wednesday, all students would be online as school cleanings would take place on that day and over the weekend.

The Superintendent says the plan will be reevaluated each quarter and could change depending on what happens with the pandemic.

“Our ultimate goal is always when it is safe to do so to get all of our kids back in our classrooms five days a week, we don’t believe at this time it is safe to do that,” said Appleton Area School District Superintendent Judy Baseman.

In the next few days, each family in the district will get a questionnaire asking them to commit to an option.

The families have a deadline of August 6th.

